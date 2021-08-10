Two-A-Day Tour: Pioneer Diamondbacks
MISSION - The Pioneer Diamondbacks are coming off one of the most impressive seasons in Rio Grande Valley football history. In 2021 there will be several changes including a new head coach and a new starting quarterback. Eddie Galindo, the former offensive coordinator takes over and hopes this year will be a reloading year and not a rebuild.
Watch the Diamondbacks season preview above.
