Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest
PHARR - The Javelinas of PSJA Southwest are still looking for their first postseason berth in 2020. In 2019 the team started 3-0, but fell into a rough stretch in the schedule and fell shy of making school history. This year things get tougher with a truncated schedule and a tough district, but hope this is the year they breakthrough.
