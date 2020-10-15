x

Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest

2 hours 6 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 October 14, 2020 10:33 PM October 14, 2020 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

PHARR - The Javelinas of PSJA Southwest are still looking for their first postseason berth in 2020. In 2019 the team started 3-0, but fell into a rough stretch in the schedule and fell shy of making school history. This year things get tougher with a truncated schedule and a tough district, but hope this is the year they breakthrough. 

