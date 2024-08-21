Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest

PSJA Southwest head coach JJ Leija took over the program looking to turn things around and used it as rebuilding season trying to piece things together little by little.

They finished off the season with a 1-4 district record and that win came in the last game of the season.

One of the key pieces coming back is quarterback Markus Luengo who has a season under his belt with 865 total yards and 8 passing touchdowns.

This year the Javelinas will be competing against new teams in the 16-5A district.

