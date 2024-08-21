Two-a-Day Tour: Sharyland High Rattlers

The Sharyland Rattlers are coming off of a tough season. With a 3-7 overall record and a 0-5 district.

Head coach Craig Krell said the first district game led to 13 starters being out due to injuries.

The Rattlers are hoping to turn things around this year and start fresh and healthy.

“You know 3 and 7 is not the expectation for Sharyland or just any of us in general so I think this year for sure we’ve been putting in a lot more team bonding.” Says Sharyland High senior, running back Santiago Longoria.

“You know I think we got real good chemistry going on. I like how hard the kids are working.” Said Head Coach Krell.

The team will start the season against Weslaco East on August 30th.

