x

Two-A-Day Tour: St. Joseph Bloodhounds

3 hours 53 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, August 09 2021 Aug 9, 2021 August 09, 2021 10:53 PM August 09, 2021 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

BROWNSVILLE - The St. Joseph Bloodhounds are the lone RGV TAPPS football program and are hoping for a return trip to the playoffs. The Bloodhounds don't have a ton of returnees back, but do bring back their starting quarterback for the third straight year. Watch their season preview above. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days