Two-A-Day Tour: St. Joseph Bloodhounds
BROWNSVILLE - The St. Joseph Bloodhounds are the lone RGV TAPPS football program and are hoping for a return trip to the playoffs. The Bloodhounds don't have a ton of returnees back, but do bring back their starting quarterback for the third straight year. Watch their season preview above.
