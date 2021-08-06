x

Two-A-Day Tour: Valley View Tigers

By: Alex Del Barrio

HIDALGO - The Valley View Tigers are returning to the field for the first time since 2019. After not playing in 2020 due to COVID-19 the Tigers are hoping to get back to the postseason, but they will have to do it in a very tough district with very little varsity experience. Check out their preview above. 

