Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco East Wildcats

5 hours 6 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, August 05 2021 Aug 5, 2021 August 05, 2021 11:34 PM August 05, 2021 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours

WESLACO - The Wildcats look to continue their winning tradition of playoff appearances. Weslaco East has made the playoffs 14 years in a row, and despite having just 8 total starters (4 Off/4 Def) returning, they should continue to make noise in a tough District 16-5A Division I. See their preview above.  

