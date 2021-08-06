Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco East Wildcats
WESLACO - The Wildcats look to continue their winning tradition of playoff appearances. Weslaco East has made the playoffs 14 years in a row, and despite having just 8 total starters (4 Off/4 Def) returning, they should continue to make noise in a tough District 16-5A Division I. See their preview above.
