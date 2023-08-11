Two a Day Tour: Weslaco East Wildcats

WESLACO, TEXAS --

Weslaco East finished last season as a co-district champion, alongside Brownsville Veterans Memorial and Harlingen South. All three finished with a 5-1 district record.

This season, the Wildcats are hoping to make it past the first round of playoffs.

Watch the video above for the full preview with head coach Mike Burget and his players.