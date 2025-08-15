Two men charged with aggravated robbery in connection with Mission shooting

Two men were arraigned on Friday in connection with a shooting in rural Mission.

Emiliano Madrigal, 17, and Leeroy Gonzalez, 18, were both charged with aggravated robbery and each given a $250,000 bond.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday at the 6900 block of Minnesota Road in rural Mission. Upon, arrival, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office learned a 23-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder and taken to a local hospital by a family member.

According to a news release, investigators determined the victim had also been robbed by Madrigal and Gonzalez during the incident.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who said he had arranged to purchase a rifle from unknown individuals through a social media platform, according to a news release.

The victim said four individuals arrived at his residence in a red Ford Mustang, according to the news release. The victim handed over $500 as agreed, but as the suspects were counting the money, they began to drive away.

The news release said the victim attempted to stop them by hanging onto the passenger side door of the Mustang. At that point, the victim said a rear passenger, sitting behind the driver, pointed a rifle at him and fired, striking his shoulder.

The victim currently remains hospitalized.

Madrigal and Gonzalez were two of three people arrested in connection with the shooting. A male juvenile was also charged and will be in custody at the Hidalgo County Juvenile Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.