Two men detained in connection with 'deadly conduct' investigation near Alton, sheriff’s office says
Two men were detained in connection with what the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office described as a "deadly conduct" incident that hospitalized one person in rural Alton.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of deadly conduct at the 1300 block of Kansas Street Sunday at around 5:20 p.m. where they found an unidentified Hispanic male with injuries to his leg, according to a news release.
The injuries were non-life threatening, and the man was hospitalized, the release added.
A vehicle was also found at the scene with multiple bullet holes, according to the release.
Two unidentified men who were identified as suspects were detained for questioning in connection with the incident, the release stated.
Those with any information related to the case are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
More News
News Video
-
Sullivan City volunteer firefighters working on EMT certifications to create city's first...
-
Escobares police apprehend 14 migrants at suspected stash house
-
Houston family reunited with dog found in Edinburg one year after going...
-
Sunday, July 28, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
-
Palmview police seeking driver accused of crashing into business
Sports Video
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 1