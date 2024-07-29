Two men detained in connection with 'deadly conduct' investigation near Alton, sheriff’s office says

Photo credit: MGN Online

Two men were detained in connection with what the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office described as a "deadly conduct" incident that hospitalized one person in rural Alton.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of deadly conduct at the 1300 block of Kansas Street Sunday at around 5:20 p.m. where they found an unidentified Hispanic male with injuries to his leg, according to a news release.

The injuries were non-life threatening, and the man was hospitalized, the release added.

A vehicle was also found at the scene with multiple bullet holes, according to the release.

Two unidentified men who were identified as suspects were detained for questioning in connection with the incident, the release stated.

Those with any information related to the case are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.