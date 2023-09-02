Two men, including boyfriend of missing Mission woman found dead, charged with homicide

Reynaldo Mercado (left) and Kristian Valenzuela (right) as they're arraigned on charges of homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Editza Gomez Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. KRGV photo

Two men are facing homicide charges in connection with the death of a Mission woman who was missing for nearly two weeks.

Reynaldo Mercado, 33, and Kristian Valenzuela, 24, were charged Saturday with homicide and tampering evidence in connection with the death of Editza Gomez.

Mercado was identified as Gomez’s boyfriend, Mission Police Department spokesman Art Flores said.

The 40-year-old mother of four was reported missing on Aug. 19. Police said they found her body on Thursday in a secret compartment of the attic of Mercado’s home, located at the 1000 block of Miller Avenue.

Valenzuela — a friend of Mercado who was at the home at the time of Gomez's death — turned himself in to the Mission Police Department that same day and provided a statement of his involvement in the alleged crime, Flores said.

Both men had their bonds set at $3.5 million each.