Two suspects arrested for alleged car theft out of Edinburg

2 hours 18 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 1:55 PM July 31, 2024 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department arrested two men in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Police were able to locate and recover a Chevrolet Camaro at the 2200 block of Central Boulevard on Wednesday. The Camaro was stolen out of Edinburg.

Brownsville police arrested 20-year-old Justin Castro and 22-year-old Freddie Torres at the scene in connection with the theft.

Both suspects are pending arraignment.

