Two suspects arrested for alleged car theft out of Edinburg
The Brownsville Police Department arrested two men in connection with a stolen vehicle.
Police were able to locate and recover a Chevrolet Camaro at the 2200 block of Central Boulevard on Wednesday. The Camaro was stolen out of Edinburg.
Brownsville police arrested 20-year-old Justin Castro and 22-year-old Freddie Torres at the scene in connection with the theft.
Both suspects are pending arraignment.
More News
News Video
-
South Texas Health Systems hosting back-to-school block party in Edinburg
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas competing on Thursday at the Olympics
-
Two suspects arrested for alleged car theft out of Edinburg
-
Sullivan City police warning residents of scammers impersonating police
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Treating heart problems early with cardiac rehab
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros women's soccer holds first practice of the season
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2