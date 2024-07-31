Two suspects arrested for alleged car theft out of Edinburg

The Brownsville Police Department arrested two men in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Police were able to locate and recover a Chevrolet Camaro at the 2200 block of Central Boulevard on Wednesday. The Camaro was stolen out of Edinburg.

Brownsville police arrested 20-year-old Justin Castro and 22-year-old Freddie Torres at the scene in connection with the theft.

Both suspects are pending arraignment.