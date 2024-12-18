Two suspects arrested in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in Edinburg

Edinburg police arrested two men in connection with dozens of vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said 21-year-old Edgar Olguin and 19-year-old Jonathan Moreno were arrested after Edinburg Police Department investigators made significant progress in an auto theft investigation involving a vehicle that was stolen after the key was left inside.

The spokesperson said a pair of AirPods were left in the vehicle and investigators were able to trace them to a residence at the 7500 block of Flamingo Street where Olguin and Moreno were arrested for possession of marijuana.

The homeowner cooperated with police and allowed them to search the home. The search led to police recovering several stolen items, including a firearm, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said investigators have linked this case to an active investigation involving more than a dozen vehicle burglaries and multiple stolen vehicles.

Olguin and Moreno are facing charges of possession of marijuana, 15 counts of burglary of a vehicle, seven counts of auto theft and one count of theft of a firearm.