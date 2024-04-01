Two women charged in connection with 94 animals removed from McAllen home

The two suspects that were arrested after more than 90 animals were found inside a McAllen home were arraigned on Monday.

Cindy Ann Wells, 55, and Leticia Sanders, 54, were arraigned on Monday in the McAllen Municipal Court on 94 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Both women received $2,000 bond for each count, totaling $188,000.

The women were arrested Saturday, March 30 after the McAllen Police Department responded to reports of an odor inside a residence, located at the 3400 block of Ozark Avenue. A total of 93 dogs and one cat were found inside the home.

Palm Valley Animal Society Director Faith Wright said the animals were "severely neglected", they were overmatted and not been cared for.

Some of the animals are microchipped and PVAS is working to reunite them with their rightful owners.