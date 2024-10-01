x

TxDOT: Caliche spill causing traffic near the Pharr interchange

6 hours 40 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2024 Oct 1, 2024 October 01, 2024 4:28 PM October 01, 2024 in News - Local
Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation.

A caliche spill is causing traffic congestion on the eastbound lanes of the expressway near the Pharr interchange, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza, caliche spilled on the outer eastbound main lane of Interstate 2 in front of Matt’s Building Materials. 

Pedraza said crews are cleaning up the spill, and are urging drivers to slow down in the area and watch out for crews.

