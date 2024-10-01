TxDOT: Caliche spill causing traffic near the Pharr interchange

Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation.

A caliche spill is causing traffic congestion on the eastbound lanes of the expressway near the Pharr interchange, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza, caliche spilled on the outer eastbound main lane of Interstate 2 in front of Matt’s Building Materials.

TRAFFIC ALERT/PHARR INTERCHANGE. Anticipate delays as road clean up crews move in to remove a caliche spill from the outer main lane of EB I-2, between Pharr & San Juan. Reduce speed and watch out for crews working in this area. pic.twitter.com/mXgQ3254z0 — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) October 1, 2024

Pedraza said crews are cleaning up the spill, and are urging drivers to slow down in the area and watch out for crews.