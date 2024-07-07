TxDOT could temporarily close South Padre Island causeway due to sustained strong winds

Those with plans to head to or from South Padre Island this weekend may not be able to if the effects of Beryl causes a closure for the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

While Beryl is tracking to arrive east of the island, the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center says tropical storm force winds of 39 to 57 miles per hour are possible along the immediate coastline.

If sustained wind speeds reach at least 45 mph, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the causeway, as the storm force winds pose a threat to drivers, according to TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza.

“With sustained winds greater than 45 mph, vehicles can be pushed off of their wheels and onto their sides, and at this point they won't be able to drive off of the causeway,” Pedraza said. “This particularly poses a bigger problem to high profile vehicles such as RVs."

On Friday, TxDOT said it’s too early to tell if they'll need to close the causeway, but they're ready for the worst.

“We're preparing as if this storm is going to be a direct strike,” Pedraza said.

If that closure does happen, it would likely be Sunday night into Monday morning.

