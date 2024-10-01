x

TxDOT informa de derrame de caliche causando tráfico cerca del intercambiador de Pharr

TxDOT informa de derrame de caliche causando tráfico cerca del intercambiador de Pharr
6 hours 25 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2024 Oct 1, 2024 October 01, 2024 4:36 PM October 01, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Un derrame de caliche está causando congestión de tráfico en los carriles en dirección este de la autopista cerca del intercambiador de Pharr, según el Departamento de Transporte de Texas.

De acuerdo con el portavoz de TxDOT Ray Pedraza, caliche derramado en el carril principal hacia el este exterior de la Interestatal 2 en frente de Materiales de Construcción de Matt. 

Pedraza dijo que los equipos están limpiando el derrame, y están instando a los conductores a reducir la velocidad en la zona y mirar hacia fuera para los equipos.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days