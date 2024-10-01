TxDOT informa de derrame de caliche causando tráfico cerca del intercambiador de Pharr
Un derrame de caliche está causando congestión de tráfico en los carriles en dirección este de la autopista cerca del intercambiador de Pharr, según el Departamento de Transporte de Texas.
De acuerdo con el portavoz de TxDOT Ray Pedraza, caliche derramado en el carril principal hacia el este exterior de la Interestatal 2 en frente de Materiales de Construcción de Matt.
TRAFFIC ALERT/PHARR INTERCHANGE. Anticipate delays as road clean up crews move in to remove a caliche spill from the outer main lane of EB I-2, between Pharr & San Juan. Reduce speed and watch out for crews working in this area. pic.twitter.com/mXgQ3254z0— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) October 1, 2024
Pedraza dijo que los equipos están limpiando el derrame, y están instando a los conductores a reducir la velocidad en la zona y mirar hacia fuera para los equipos.
More News
News Video
-
New UTRGV program aims to help expand small businesses in Mexico
-
Son of 'El Gallito' testifies in murder trial
-
Prescription Health: Nasal spray medications increasing in use
-
Sentencing date set for former Progreso assistant city manager convicted of federal...
-
Autopsy results pending for man found dead inside vehicle at Valle Vista...
Sports Video
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial
-
Playmakers - Week 5 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1