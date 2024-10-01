TxDOT informa de derrame de caliche causando tráfico cerca del intercambiador de Pharr

Un derrame de caliche está causando congestión de tráfico en los carriles en dirección este de la autopista cerca del intercambiador de Pharr, según el Departamento de Transporte de Texas.

De acuerdo con el portavoz de TxDOT Ray Pedraza, caliche derramado en el carril principal hacia el este exterior de la Interestatal 2 en frente de Materiales de Construcción de Matt.

TRAFFIC ALERT/PHARR INTERCHANGE. Anticipate delays as road clean up crews move in to remove a caliche spill from the outer main lane of EB I-2, between Pharr & San Juan. Reduce speed and watch out for crews working in this area. pic.twitter.com/mXgQ3254z0