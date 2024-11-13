TxDOT: Lane reduction in effect in Pharr as crews repair gas line following leak
The eastbound frontage road east of Sugar Road in Pharr remains closed as crews work to repair a gas line, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
On Tuesday, a gas leak closed down the expressway in Pharr, and surrounding roads for around three hours.
RELATED STORY: Expressway reopening following gas leak in Pharr
Officials said the cause of the leak was connected to construction on the Pharr Interchange.
TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said they have been told by Texas Gas Service that repairs could be completed by Thursday or Friday.
