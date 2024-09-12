U.S. Attorney: Edcouch mayor pro-tem, city manager indicted on public corruption charges

Edcouch mayor pro-tem and the city manager have been taken into custody on public corruption charges, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

Hamdani said Mayor Pro-tem Victor Hugo De La Cruz, 40, and City Manager Rene Flores, 60, have a court date scheduled for Friday after a federal grand jury returned the four-count indictment.

The indictment alleges that from June to September 2019, De La Cruz and Flores solicited bribe payments from the owner of a Brownsville business that provides marketing services throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to Hamdani.

According to the charges, the Brownsville business owner allegedly received two separate $3,000 payments for marketing work for the city of Edcouch and in return, he made two $1,000 kickback payments to Flores.

Hamdani said De La Cruz and Flores are charged with conspiracy, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and use of a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of bribery.

If convicted, De La Cruz and Flores face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine on the bribery charges and five years for conspiracy and use of a facility in interstate commerce.