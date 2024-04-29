U.S. Border Patrol holding job fair in Rio Grande City

The U.S. Border Patrol is hiring. They're looking for new recruits to join their team.

U.S. Border Patrol agent Jesse Moreno speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the requirements to become an agent and what his experience has been like during his career.

The border patrol hiring event is set for Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to Noon at Workforce Solutions, located at 5408 Brand Street, in Rio Grande City.