x

U.S. Border Patrol holding job fair in Rio Grande City

3 hours 11 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2024 Apr 29, 2024 April 29, 2024 2:15 PM April 29, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera Garza

The U.S. Border Patrol is hiring. They're looking for new recruits to join their team.

U.S. Border Patrol agent Jesse Moreno speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the requirements to become an agent and what his experience has been like during his career.

The border patrol hiring event is set for Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to Noon at Workforce Solutions, located at 5408 Brand Street, in Rio Grande City.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days