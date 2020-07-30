U.S. Coast Guard: 26-year-old Austin man found dead on South Padre Island

Authorities found a 26-year-old Austin man dead Thursday on South Padre Island.

ChristDeshaun Reddix, 26, of Austin was reported missing on Wednesday, when he went swimming with his brother and uncle near the Sea Breeze Condominiums on South Padre Island.

At about 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Reddix was found dead near County Beach Access 6, according to Lt. Tyler Pryor, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Local authorities found Reddix dead, Pryor said, and the South Padre Island Fire Department was called to transport his body.