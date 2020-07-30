U.S. Coast Guard: 26-year-old Austin man found dead on South Padre Island
Authorities found a 26-year-old Austin man dead Thursday on South Padre Island.
ChristDeshaun Reddix, 26, of Austin was reported missing on Wednesday, when he went swimming with his brother and uncle near the Sea Breeze Condominiums on South Padre Island.
At about 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Reddix was found dead near County Beach Access 6, according to Lt. Tyler Pryor, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Local authorities found Reddix dead, Pryor said, and the South Padre Island Fire Department was called to transport his body.
More News
News Video
-
La Villa residents come together to pump flood water out of neighborhood
-
CON MI GENTE: McAllen teen celebrates birthday by giving back to community
-
Sewage surfaces on Brownsville street after Hurricane Hanna
-
Fallen power lines pose dangers after electricity is restored
-
Drainage project may reduce flooding in eastern Hidalgo County