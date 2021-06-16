U.S. sends over a million COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico, aims to help reopen border travel

On Tuesday, the U.S. sent over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico to help fight against the coronavirus in hopes that the shots will lead to the reopening of the southern border.

What was promised by President Biden is now a reality for residents along the Mexican border. From Tijuana to Matamoros residents between the ages of 18 and 39 will get a chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

White House spokesperson Jennifer Molina said the Biden administration donated the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to help “partners from across the world” fight against the pandemic.

After months of complaints from lawmakers to business owners on both sides of the border, the soon-to-be-announced vaccination clinics in Mexico aim to assist those communities struggling against the virus.

Mexican health officials have not said when the mass vaccination efforts along the border will begin.