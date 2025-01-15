U.S. Supreme Court weighing constitutionality of Texas’ age-verification requirement for porn sites

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, during a press conference following arguments in the case “Free Speech Coalition, Inc., et al. v. Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas,” at the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C. Credit: Luke Johnson for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared conflicted over whether a Texas law regulating adult entertainment websites infringes upon First Amendment free speech rights of adults seeking to access online pornography.

At issue is a 2023 Texas law requiring companies that operate websites where more than one-third of the material is harmful to minors to use “reasonable” age verification measures to ensure users are at least 18 years old. More than a dozen other states have passed similar laws, but Texas’ is the first to be looked at by the nation’s highest court. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision could determine the fate of other states’ laws and set new precedent on how the government can impose age-related content regulations.

[Pornhub suspends site in Texas due to state’s age-verification law]

More than two hours of arguments on Wednesday concluded with a lawyer for adult entertainment websites contending that the internet is “free” and that it is incumbent upon parents, not websites, to screen out content inappropriate to their kids. Derek Shaffer, the attorney, also pointed out the particular features of Texas’ law compared to that of other states.

“This is the worst of the laws,” Shaffer said. “Texas is telling these targeted speakers that pornography is, among other things, contributing to prostitution. You have a hostile regulator who is saying to adults, ‘You should not be here.’”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton disputed that characterization during a press conference held outside of the U.S. Supreme Court following oral arguments. Paxton said the law was intended to protect children, and he expressed confidence the high court will rule in Texas' favor.

"We are not going to lose," Paxton said. "We are going to have the right to enforce this. I have no doubt about that."

State lawmakers passed House Bill 1101 in 2023 as part of a broader push to prevent children from being exposed to sexual materials. The law quickly drew scrutiny from free speech advocates and adult entertainment websites like Pornhub, who said the law would place undue burden on adults by forcing them to jump through hoops to access legal content. Critics also said the law was overly broad and could apply to websites providing information on reproductive rights resources, sexual education and LGBTQ+ literature. The law was initially blocked from going into effect after a federal U.S. District Court Judge found it unconstitutional.

The law’s age-verification requirement has been in effect since the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld it, a move that prompted Pornhub to disable access to Texans. The law carries fines of up to $10,000 per day that a website operates without age-verification requirements.

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday were asked to consider whether the appeals court applied proper legal reasoning in upholding age-verification. The Free Speech Coalition, a trade group representing adult entertainment websites, argued that the proper standard of review is strict scrutiny, the most stringent standard that is used in cases pertaining to fundamental rights such as freedom of speech. The 5th Circuit relied on rational basis review, a less strict review which considers only whether there’s a legitimate state interest for the law.

Texas’ solicitor general Aaron Nielson argued on behalf of the state and told justices that the law would satisfy any level of scrutiny.

“Age verification today is simple, safe and common,” Nielson said. “Even if heightened scrutiny applies, Texas easily satisfies it.”

Shaffer, meanwhile, pointed to U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In two separate cases, the Supreme Court has ruled that laws aimed to prevent the distribution of obscene materials to minors were unconstitutional restrictions of free speech.

Shaffer also pointed to a part of Texas’ law that requires websites to impose a health warning that states: “Pornography is potentially biologically addictive, is proven to harm human brain development, desensitizes brain reward circuits, increases conditioned responses, and weakens brain function."

The 5th Circuit overturned that piece of the legislation, ruling that it is unconstitutional compelled speech. Still, Shaffer argued that it demonstrates Texas’ intent to limit adults’ access to pornography.

“It brands websites with stigmatizing unscientific so-called health warnings that, despite being enjoined, evidence Texas’ intent to deter adults,” Shaffer said.

Supreme Court justices appeared open to the idea of an age-verification requirement, but they seemed concerned about the possible First Amendment implications of a broad ruling.

The high court is expected to issue a decision this summer.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/01/15/texas-porn-site-ban-us-supreme-court/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.