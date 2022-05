UIL baseball and softball regional schedule

WESLACO, Texas -- Schedules are set for both UIL baseball and softball.

Baseball:

Thursday’s Games

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Game 1 - Edinburg Vela vs. La Joya High at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Game 1 - McAllen Rowe vs. Corpus Christi Ray at Falfurrias High School, 6 p.m.

Game 1 - Sharyland Pioneer vs. Corpus Christi Veterans at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, 8 p.m.



Friday’s Games

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Game 2 - Edinburg Vela vs. La Joya High at PSJA Southwest High School, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Game 2 - McAllen Rowe vs. Corpus Christi Ray at Falfurrias High School, 6 p.m.

Game 2 - Sharyland Pioneer vs. Corpus Christi Veterans at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg, 7 p.m.



Saturday’s Games

Regional Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Game 3* - Edinburg Vela vs. La Joya High at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Game 3* - McAllen Rowe vs. Corpus Christi Ray at Falfurrias High School, 2 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer vs. Corpus Christi Veterans at Hebbronville High School, 5 p.m.

Softball:

Thursday's Game

Regional Semifinals

Class 3A

Game 1 - Lyford vs. Hallettsville, 6:30 p.m. at Aransas Pass HS

Friday's Games

Class 6A

Game 1 - Weslaco High vs. Austin Bowie, 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Softball Field in Corpus Christi

Saturday's Games

Class 6A

Game 2 - Weslaco High vs. Austin Bowie, 2 p.m. at Cabaniss Softball Field in Corpus Christi

Game 3* - Weslaco High vs. Austin Bowie, 30 min. following Game 2 at Cabaniss Softball Field in Corpus Christi

Class 3A

Game 2 - Lyford vs. Hallettsville, 5 p.m. at Aransas Pass HS

Game 3* - Lyford vs. Hallettsville, 7:30 p.m. at Aransas Pass

* - if necessary