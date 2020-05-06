Uncertainty, mental health issues loom over DACA recipients awaiting high court decision

Thousands of people are still awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Waiting from the decision only made worse by the current health crisis.

A potential verdict on DACA could come at any time with the Supreme Court term cycle expected to end in June.

Xochitl Hinojosa, a social service provider with La Unión Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), says a mental health crisis among DACA recipients is prompting a rise of requests for resources. She says calls have increased since emergency orders were issued in late March.

Hinojosa explained many recipients are also trying to reapply in haste before a potential verdict could dismantle their chances. Anyone who needs help can contact LUPE at 956-787-2233.

