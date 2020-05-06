Uncertainty, mental health issues loom over DACA recipients awaiting high court decision
Thousands of people are still awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Waiting from the decision only made worse by the current health crisis.
A potential verdict on DACA could come at any time with the Supreme Court term cycle expected to end in June.
Xochitl Hinojosa, a social service provider with La Unión Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), says a mental health crisis among DACA recipients is prompting a rise of requests for resources. She says calls have increased since emergency orders were issued in late March.
Hinojosa explained many recipients are also trying to reapply in haste before a potential verdict could dismantle their chances. Anyone who needs help can contact LUPE at 956-787-2233.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County judge, Baptist Medical Center discuss flattening of the curve
-
Uncertainty, mental health issues loom over DACA recipients awaiting high court decision
-
Non-profit organization partners with local artists to distribute food to Valley families...
-
Relatives surprise loved ones at Weslaco nursing home
-
'Recovered' virus patients could face potential long-term challenges