LUPE launches relief fund to provide Valley immigrants aid during pandemic

Many Rio Grande Valley residents have lost their jobs and are struggling to the get by. For some, their immigration status has become a hurdle to receive any help.

A construction worker with no citizenship papers, who recently lost his job due to the pandemic, has a family of 12. His nine children are sometimes able to get two meals from their schools, but need access to medication, electricity and computers for schoolwork.

La Unión Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) is now raising money to help out immigrant families. It launched the Dando La Mano Fund to provide aid to undocumented workers and their families.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the fund’s webpage here.

Watch the video above for the full story.