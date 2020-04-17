Unemployed confused over where to file for benefits, where to find job

On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced details on the plan to reopen the state’s economy in 10 days. He mentioned more than a million Texans have filed for unemployment, jamming up the website and phone lines for the Texas Workforce Commission.

However, many people are unaware the commission does not help find a job. For that, people would need to go to Texas Workforce Solutions. Yet, that doesn’t stop TWS when potential recipients call from acting as a liaison with TWC by taking down information and forwarding over the call.

Locally, what TWS does is bridge the gap between employers in need and job seekers.

Anyone looking for a job can visit the TWS website for a list of opportunities or visit the RGV Operation Get Hired, a Facebook page where the agency posts new job openings. People can also call 956-928-5000 for an office nearby.

