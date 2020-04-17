x

Unemployed confused over where to file for benefits, where to find job

By: Lya Yllades

On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced details on the plan to reopen the state’s economy in 10 days. He mentioned more than a million Texans have filed for unemployment, jamming up the website and phone lines for the Texas Workforce Commission.

However, many people are unaware the commission does not help find a job. For that, people would need to go to Texas Workforce Solutions. Yet, that doesn’t stop TWS when potential recipients call from acting as a liaison with TWC by taking down information and forwarding over the call.

 Locally, what TWS does is bridge the gap between employers in need and job seekers.

Anyone looking for a job can visit the TWS website for a list of opportunities or visit the RGV Operation Get Hired, a Facebook page where the agency posts new job openings. People can also call 956-928-5000 for an office nearby.

