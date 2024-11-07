Unofficial early voting results for Starr County Sheriff show incumbent Rene Fuentes in the lead

Early voting results show Rene 'Orta' Fuentes in the leading in the race for Starr County Sheriff, according to unofficial early voting results.

Fuentes has 7,507 votes, while Alberto Ramon Olivarez has 4,328 votes.

Sheriff Fuentes has held his position for 15 years, and he has decades of experience with the department in various positions before becoming sheriff.

Olivares has law enforcement experience that he says would help him as sheriff.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.