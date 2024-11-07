Unofficial election results: Gonzalez leading in District 34 rematch
Early voting results show incumbent Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has a slight lead in the race for his District 34 seat, according to unofficial early voting results.
With over 74% of precincts reporting, Gonzalez has 82,413 votes. Challenger Mayra Flores has 76,118 votes, according to election results from the state.
Flores briefly held the seat following a special election in 2022, but lost to Gonzalez in the general election a few months later.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
