Unofficial election results: Gonzalez leading in District 34 rematch

Tuesday, November 05 2024

Early voting results show incumbent Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has a slight lead in the race for his District 34 seat, according to unofficial early voting results.

With over 74% of precincts reporting, Gonzalez has 82,413 votes. Challenger Mayra Flores has 76,118 votes, according to election results from the state. 

Flores briefly held the seat following a special election in 2022, but lost to Gonzalez in the general election a few months later. 

All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. 

