Unofficial election results: Kinsley, Lopez elected as Harlingen commissioners

Harlingen residents elected two commissioners in separate runoff elections Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results from the Cameron County Elections Department.

Ford Kinsley and Daniel Nemecio Lopez won their respective races as Harlingen commissioners.

Kinsley received 600 votes in the runoff race for Harlingen District 1 commissioner. His opponent, Richard Uribe, received 472 votes.

In the runoff race for Harlingen District 2 commissioner, Lopez received 438 votes, or 61 percent of the vote. His opponent, Ernesto Cisneros, received 283 votes.

All election results are unofficial until certified.