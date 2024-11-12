x

UPDATE: Expressway reopening following gas leak in Pharr

5 hours 25 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2024 Nov 12, 2024 November 12, 2024 2:11 PM November 12, 2024 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of TxDOT

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. 

The Texas Department of Transportation announced that a gas leak that closed down the expressway and surrounding roads has stopped, according to a social media post.

The expressway has been cleared to reopen, according to TxDOT.

The gas leak was reported Tuesday at around 1 p.m. by 4 p.m., TxDOT reported the gas leak had stopped.

The affected streets included:

  • I-2 EBML: Jackson Rd off ramp to Cage on ramp
  • McAllen to Edinburg connector 
  • I-2 WBML: Cage off ramp to Jackson Ave on ramp
  • Edinburg to McAllen connector 
  • I-69C SB double right lane closure, near Interchange
  • I-2 EB FRTG: BUS 83 to Cage
  • I-2 WB FRTG: Cage to Sugar on ramp

According to the social media post, the eastbound frontage road near Sugar Road will remain closed. 

A spokesperson for the city of Pharr told Channel 5 News the cause of the gas leak was connected to construction on the Pharr Interchange. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

