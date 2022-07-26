UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Update 11:30 a.m.: Missing woman Olivia Alfaro has been found and is safe, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Original story: The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

Olivia Alfaro, 58, was last seen leaving her home on foot Monday morning at 6 a.m. in the Donna area.

Alfaro is described as a white female who is five feet, four inches tall and 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing black jacket, blue jeans and rainbow-colored Crocs.

Alfaro has dementia, according to family members.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to all the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.