UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says
Update 11:30 a.m.: Missing woman Olivia Alfaro has been found and is safe, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
Original story: The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.
Olivia Alfaro, 58, was last seen leaving her home on foot Monday morning at 6 a.m. in the Donna area.
Alfaro is described as a white female who is five feet, four inches tall and 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing black jacket, blue jeans and rainbow-colored Crocs.
Alfaro has dementia, according to family members.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to all the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Valley actress lands new role on Netflix series
-
High demand for skilled trade workers in Rio Grande Valley
-
'We will be back': Community vows to rebuild Don Wes Flea Market
-
Health clinics offer free services to the public
-
Barricaded subject in Brownsville identified by police