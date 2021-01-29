Update: Online registrations for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Edinburg reach capacity, officials say

Update at 10:38 a.m.: DHR officials say all 6,825 online registrations have been filled, adding that more vaccines are expected next week.

------------------

Online registration is now open for a three-day vaccination clinic in Edinburg.

Eligible residents can get a wristband after they registered for one of the vaccination clinics. To register, visit www.dhrhealth.com.

The health system will distribute 6,825 wristbands for the Pfizer vaccine, according to a news release from DHR. Those who register online will then receive instructions on where to pick up their wristbands.

The clinics will take place at DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wristbands will only be given to those with confirmation numbers that have been saved on a phone or printed for verification, officals said.