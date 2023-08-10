UPDATE: Wildfire near Granjeno 95% contained, mayor says residents can return to the city

This story has been updated throughout.

Fire crews from surrounding cities are working to battle a Thursday blaze near the city of Granjeno that's affecting more nearly 1,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire is believed to have started at around 10 a.m.

Voluntary evacuations were in effect due to the fire, but Granjeno Mayor Yvette Cabrera said at 6 p.m. that the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management said it was safe for residents to return home.

The office of Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal assisted with the evacuations.

The city of Mission offered shelter to those affected by the fire at the city's parks and recreation building, located at 721 Bryan Rd.

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire was 95% contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

According to the city of McAllen, 24 migrants who were being held at the nearby Anzalduas Park were moved to the Catholic Charities Respite Center.

The nearby Anzalduas International Bridge remains open, according to a bridge official.

When reached for comment, Urban Park Ranger Thamara S. Flores sent the following statement:

"At 1:10 pm U.S. Border Patrol advised the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service of a wildfire start on federal property. The South Texas Fire Management program, responded to the Granjeno wildfire.

Due to the critically dry conditions within the South Texas/RGV region, the US Fish and Wildlife Service Fire Program was not conducting controlled/ prescribed fires. The Granjeno incident is a wildfire.

Currently, we do not have a specific number of acreage for the wildfire. We thank the local fire departments for their support during this incident. The wildfire is contained, and firefighters continue their engagement with mop-up efforts."