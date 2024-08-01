UPDATE: Woman sought in connection with 'possible homemade explosive device' found in Donna residence
One woman is facing charges after authorities found two suspicious packages in the trash of a Donna mobile home, according to Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.
The packages caused an evacuation of the area on Thursday due to concerns that the packages were a possible homemade explosive device, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Guerra posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the device was found on the 4200 block of FM 493.
HCSO and DPS are assisting Donna PD with traffic control regarding possible homemade explosive device on the 4200 Block of FM 493. McAllen PD EOD is assessing the situation. Residents in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) August 1, 2024
According to Guerrero, a woman was evicted from the mobile home on Wednesday. When the owners were cleaning up the property, they found two packages wrapped in duct tape and covered in "gun shells" with wires sticking out of it.
The scene was cleared on Thursday afternoon after authorities took possession of the device, Guerrero said, adding that authorities are still investigating what the packages are.
The evicted tenant, who wasn't identified, is facing charges once police find her, Guerrero said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
