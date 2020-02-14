US residents with plans to travel to China urged to cancel amid outbreak

MCALLEN – Americans are now urged to avoid all travel to China. Some Rio Grande Valley residents already heeding the advice.

The Centers for Disease Control is expecting more cases of the novel coronavirus to spread. The State Department, on Monday, is asking U.S. travelers to reconsider flying to China.

In the last few years, a local travel agency says more people have shown interest in traveling to Asia, both business and vacation customers.

After the past several days, the manager of the agency is advising customers to cancel or find a new place to go.

