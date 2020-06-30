USMCA trade agreement goes into effect tomorrow

On Wednesday, a historic trade agreement between North American countries will go into effect.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will mark the ending of a years long process by President Donald Trump to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which had been in place since the Clinton administration back in 1994.

On Tuesday, several Texas congressional representatives said the agreement will level the playing field and reduce barriers.

Watch the video above for further details.