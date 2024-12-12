USPS warning people of scams regarding package deliveries

The United States Postal Service is warning the public about scams regarding package deliveries.

A lot of people are holiday shopping and some are getting text messages about a problem with their package. USPS says they will never text you unless you give them permission to.

"Any type of messaging from the postal service will be initiated by the customer. So if you did not sign up for the text messaging feature, that could possibly be a scam. So do not click any of the links. If you're in doubt, contact the postal service," USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Nikki Johnson said.

Anyone who receives a suspicious text about a package can report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.