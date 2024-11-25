UT System expanding free tuition program

More universities within the University of Texas System will offer free tuition for qualifying families starting next fall.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley already offers a similar program. But for students like Clarissa Torres, the system-wide implementation could allow her to go to college outside the Rio Grande Valley.

Torres said she’s hoping to get accepted to UT Austin and study business after graduating from Donna High School.

“Leaving the Valley sometimes… maybe that gives you new doors to open, and new points of view,” Torres said.

Going to college in Austin may not cost her family as much. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the UT Board of Regents approved a plan to provide free tuition to families making up to $100 thousand per year starting next fall.

“The more we can do to provide access to an affordable education for Texans, ensure that they can stay in college because they can afford it, and then launch careers,” University of Texas System chancellor James Milliken said.

The plan includes $35 million sent to all nine UT system campuses, and directs more investment to support financial aid and tuition relief.

UTRGV’s tuition relief program was announced in 2022, and has provided free tuition for qualifying families earning less than $125 thousand.

In a statement, UTRGV said “the board of regent's recent decision will help reaffirm UTRGV’s position as the best value university in Texas.”

Most of the aid from UT's statewide tuition program comes from endowment distributions known as the Available University Fund.

Torres said the UT System Tuition Relief Program gives her a better chance at getting a college degree from her dream university.

“Now, it's like not a far reach as it was like a little earlier this year,” Torres said.

Watch the video above for the full story.