UTRGV Athletics, head men's basketball coach part ways

Photo by UTRGV

The University of Texas Rio Grande has announced they have parted ways with Head Men's Basketball Coach Matt Figger.

UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque made the announcement on Tuesday. A national search to fill the open position will begin immediately, according to a news release.

"I wish to thank Athletics Director Conque, President Bailey, my staff and campus colleagues, and especially my players for the privilege to be the UTRGV head men’s basketball coach," Figger said in the release. "At this time, I have decided to pursue other professional opportunities. My family and I will always cherish our time in Edinburg and we wish the entire UTRGV community the very best."

According to the release, Figger compiled an overall record of 29-65 over three years.

"We thank Coach Figger for his efforts and his contributions to our program over the last three years," Conque said in the release. "There is no doubt that his team made an impact on our efforts to #RallyTheValley, as the men’s basketball program led all NCAA Division I men’s teams in community service last year. We wish him well personally and professionally moving forward."