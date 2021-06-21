UTRGV Athletics Receive Donated Memorabilia From Pan Am Athletic History

EDINBURG - On Thursday the UTRGV athletic department received a collection of photographs, programs and other memorabilia from the family of former Pan American College/University Public Information Officer Vernon Davis' collection.

The collection included a championship ring from the 1963 NAIA national championship team which was given to the players two decades later. Along with several photos, roster cards and other items from men's basketball, baseball and tennis.