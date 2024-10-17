x

UTRGV building closed following gas leak

UTRGV building closed following gas leak
1 hour 35 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2024 Oct 17, 2024 October 17, 2024 7:15 PM October 17, 2024 in News - Local
KRGV file photo

A building on UTRGV’s Edinburg campus is closed until further notice following a gas leak, the university announced.

UTRGV alerted the public of a gas leak Thursday evening at the Health Affairs East Building.

According to Edinburg city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma, the gas leak was found in a water heater and the gas supply to the building was shut off.  

Students were asked to avoid the area.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days