UTRGV building closed following gas leak

KRGV file photo

A building on UTRGV’s Edinburg campus is closed until further notice following a gas leak, the university announced.

UTRGV alerted the public of a gas leak Thursday evening at the Health Affairs East Building.

According to Edinburg city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma, the gas leak was found in a water heater and the gas supply to the building was shut off.

Students were asked to avoid the area.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.