UTRGV building closed following gas leak
A building on UTRGV’s Edinburg campus is closed until further notice following a gas leak, the university announced.
UTRGV alerted the public of a gas leak Thursday evening at the Health Affairs East Building.
According to Edinburg city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma, the gas leak was found in a water heater and the gas supply to the building was shut off.
Students were asked to avoid the area.
