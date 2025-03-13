x

UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush sit-down interview from first spring practice

2 days 16 hours 41 minutes ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 8:30 PM March 10, 2025 in Sports - UTRGV Football

Our Daniella Hernandez sits down with UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush following the team wrapping up their first spring practice ahead of the inaugural 2025 football season.

Watch the video above for the full interview. 

