UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush reacts to first spring practice

2 hours 8 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 8:30 PM March 10, 2025 in Sports - UTRGV Football

Our Daniella Hernandez sits down with UTRGV Head FootballCcoach Travis Bush following the team wrapping up their first spring practice ahead of the inaugural 2025 football season.

Watch the video above for the full interview. 

