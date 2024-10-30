UTRGV lecturer awarded the 2024 Regent's Outstanding Teaching Award

A UTRGV lecturer was recognized by the University of Texas System Board of Regents, according to a news release.

Marcela Hebbard, a lecturer in the UTRGV writing and language studies department, received the 2024 Regents' Outstanding Teaching Award from the University of Texas System Board of Regents, the news release stated.

Hebbard is one of only 12 educators across the UT system to receive this award, which recognizes exceptional classroom performance and commitment to student success, th enews release added.

Hebbard originally aspired to become an architect, but a strike in Mexico's academic sector changed her plans. She enrolled in bilingual secretarial school, where she began tutoring a friend in English, which ignited her passion for teaching.

According to the release, Hebbard went on to obtain five master's degrees in high education administration, interdisciplinary English studies, English as a second language, biblical studies and cross-cultural ministries.

