UTRGV men's soccer team prepares for first exhibition game of 2024 season

The UTRGV men's soccer team is underway with preseason practices in preparation for the 2024 season.

The first exhibition game for the team is coming on Friday, August 9th against Idea Toros Football Academy.

"The message is win." UTRGV men's soccer head coach Bryheem Hancock said. "Whatever that means, it's the opponent in front of you. Whatever we need to do, I don't care how it looks, but to make sure at the end of the day we have more points than the other team on the scoreboard. If we do that, I think all our team goals that we've made for ourselves, I think we'll achieve that."

This season, most UTRGV teams are moving to the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros soccer team is staying in the WAC. The first official game of the season comes on August 25th.

