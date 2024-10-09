UTRGV volleyball falls at home to Texas A&M - CC in five set thriller

The UTRGV volleyball team dropped the conference match against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi on Tuesday night in five sets.

The Vaqueros took the lead after set three thanks to some stellar play from Isabella Constantini and Ilana De Assis.

However, the Islanders answered back to force things to a decisive fifth set.

Rylee Achtzehn led the way for the Islanders with four kills in the final set, including two of the final three for her team, as Texas A&M - Corpus Christi took a tight final set 15-13 to win the match.

For UTRGV, Ilana De Assis finished as the leader with 22 kills and Isabella Constantini posted a career-best 66 assists. Leah Stolfus and Kyndal Payne led the way for the Islanders with 15 kills each.

UTRGV falls to 2-2 in conference action while Texas A&M - Corpus Christi also now sits with a 2-2 record against Southland conference opponents.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Thursday at home against Northwestern State.