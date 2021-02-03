Vaccinations underway in Starr County as long awaited shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrive

Starr County health officials began administering the latest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. The long awaited shipment of 1,300 doses of Moderna's vaccine arrived on Tuesday.

"This is an excellent sign that our citizens are going to have access to the vaccines," Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said. "Hopefully this will be the beginning of a trend."

The doses were split among three medical facilities in the county. Starr County Memorial Hospital received 1000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Nuestra Clinica Del Valle received 100 and Roma Family Health Clinic 200.

ALSO READ: Starr County officials prepare for incoming COVID-19 vaccines

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle administered the 100 doses to their patients on Wednesday, Roma Family Clinic said the pre-registration list for their allocated vaccines was filled in two hours. Starr County Memorial Hospital staff is set to being mass distributing their doses on Thursday.

President of Starr County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors Dr. Jose Vazquez said the mass vaccination event will take place inside the lobby of the hospital.

Hospital personnel have partnered with the county, the State Department of Health Services and nursing students from South Texas College to get the vaccination distributed over the next three days.

County officials have prepared a list of pre-registered of nearly 5,000 Tier 1-A and 1-B residents who will be first in line for the vaccines.

Watch the video for the full story.