Valley attorney explains raised fees, waivers for recipients filing for DACA, citizenship

Prices are going up for anyone applying to become a United States citizen.

A McAllen immigration attorney, Carlos Garcia, says the best thing recipients can do is apply online. He says there are benefits to doing it that way, and some fees may be waived for certain forms.

Beginning Monday, filing to be a legal citizen, DACA recipient or permanent resident will be more expensive.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the last time application prices went up was in 2016. The agency is increasing fees to cover the cost and avoid future application backlogs.

"When people are applying for their residency, and it's multiple family members, the increase is significant, and they are going to struggle to pay those fees. Because if you have a family of 5 who's trying to get their residency, then that could increase by the thousands," Garcia said.

Garcia says some forms will have fee exemptions or fee waivers. For example, people who have been victims of domestic violence will get their application fee waived.

There will also be a $50 discount for certain forms filed online instead of being sent through the post office.

Garcia says because immigration laws in Texas are changing so much, he recommends continuing to apply for immigration benefits if you qualify.

The new fees affect benefits related to employment-based visas, work authorizations and applications to register as a permanent resident.

Garcia says it's important for people with a DACA status or other employment-based permits to continue to keep their status up to date.

"I understand that sometimes it makes it difficult because of the fees, but if you fail to renew on some of those programs for instance DACA, you don't renew it then you lose it and that's a benefit you don't want to lose because you subject yourself to deportation or other consequences by immigration," Garcia said.

Some fees, including those to replace existing permanent resident cards, will be lowered.

For more information, or to apply online, click here.