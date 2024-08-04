Valley Border Patrol agents honored for life-saving efforts during Fourth of July shark attacks
Two Border Patrol agents were honored for their efforts in saving a person who was attacked by a shark on South Padre Island.
Four people were injured by a bull shark on the Fourth of July.
Jesse Villarreal and Jose Briseno received the CBP Life-Saving Award for helping one of the victims whose calf was bitten off.
They were honored at a ceremony in El Paso.
