Valley Border Patrol agents honored for life-saving efforts during Fourth of July shark attacks

Two Border Patrol agents were honored for their efforts in saving a person who was attacked by a shark on South Padre Island.

Four people were injured by a bull shark on the Fourth of July.

Jesse Villarreal and Jose Briseno received the CBP Life-Saving Award for helping one of the victims whose calf was bitten off.

They were honored at a ceremony in El Paso.